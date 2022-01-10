THETA (THETA) Market Cap Reaches $5.25 Billion

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. During the last week, THETA has traded flat against the US dollar. THETA has a market cap of $5.25 billion and approximately $273.57 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THETA coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get THETA alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004976 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00065000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001098 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005535 BTC.

About THETA

THETA (THETA) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

Buying and Selling THETA

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for THETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.