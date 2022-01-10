THORChain (RUNE) Market Capitalization Tops $1.88 Billion

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One THORChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.70 or 0.00013824 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, THORChain has traded down 21.2% against the US dollar. THORChain has a total market capitalization of $1.88 billion and $62.19 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002427 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00056470 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.60 or 0.00081527 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,013.62 or 0.07312477 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,187.19 or 0.99939827 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00067316 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003078 BTC.

THORChain Profile

THORChain was first traded on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 334,937,975 coins and its circulating supply is 330,688,061 coins. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

