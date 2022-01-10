THORChain (RUNE) Trading 21.2% Lower Over Last Week

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 10th. THORChain has a total market capitalization of $1.88 billion and $62.19 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THORChain coin can currently be bought for $5.70 or 0.00013824 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, THORChain has traded down 21.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002427 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00056470 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.60 or 0.00081527 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,013.62 or 0.07312477 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,187.19 or 0.99939827 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00067316 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003078 BTC.

About THORChain

THORChain was first traded on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 334,937,975 coins and its circulating supply is 330,688,061 coins. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org . THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

