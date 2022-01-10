Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ~$0.39-0.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$203-205 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $212.48 million.

TLYS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tilly’s from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of NYSE TLYS opened at $15.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.69 million, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 2.03. Tilly’s has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $17.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.20.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. Tilly’s had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The company had revenue of $206.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tilly’s will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th.

In other Tilly’s news, CEO Edmond Thomas sold 27,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $445,261.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Henry sold 33,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $533,064.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,161 shares of company stock worth $1,058,326 over the last quarter. Insiders own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLYS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Tilly’s by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 160,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Tilly’s by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Tilly’s by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Tilly’s by 152.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 74,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Tilly’s by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 83,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384 shares in the last quarter. 61.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

