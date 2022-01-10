TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TimkenSteel Corporation engages in manufacturing alloy steel, as well as carbon and micro-alloy steel. The company provides air-melted alloy steel bars, tubes, and precision components, as well as value-added services, including thermal treatment and machining. Its customers include companies in the market sectors: oil & gas; automotive; industrial equipment; mining; construction; rail; aerospace and defence; heavy truck; agriculture, and power generation. TimkenSteel Corporation is headquartered in Canton, Ohio. “

Separately, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of TimkenSteel from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

TMST opened at $17.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.27. TimkenSteel has a 1 year low of $4.78 and a 1 year high of $18.70. The stock has a market cap of $791.08 million, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.99.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $343.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.20 million. TimkenSteel had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 23.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that TimkenSteel will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kristine C. Syrvalin sold 7,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $109,035.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ken V. Garcia bought 15,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.92 per share, with a total value of $238,481.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the third quarter valued at about $135,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TimkenSteel

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

