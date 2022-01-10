TokenPay (TPAY) Price Hits $0.0441 on Top Exchanges

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded down 16.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One TokenPay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0441 or 0.00000106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TokenPay has traded 43.5% lower against the dollar. TokenPay has a market cap of $972,512.64 and $87,346.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41,650.43 or 0.99766826 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.46 or 0.00089728 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00007131 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00031677 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003931 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00034558 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $327.07 or 0.00783433 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TokenPay is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

