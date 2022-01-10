Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Position Trimmed by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 343,032 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 45,060 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $18,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 123,184.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,424 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 23,405 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 16.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,174 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 35.3% during the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 452,415 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,154,000 after acquiring an additional 118,039 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the third quarter valued at $3,173,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the second quarter valued at $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TOL shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $1,751,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $207,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,500 shares of company stock worth $5,601,285. Corporate insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,947. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.90. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.47 and a 12 month high of $75.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.57.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 10.21%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

