TomoChain (TOMO) Price Reaches $1.51 on Major Exchanges

TomoChain (CURRENCY:TOMO) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One TomoChain coin can currently be bought for $1.51 or 0.00003569 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TomoChain has traded down 20.9% against the U.S. dollar. TomoChain has a total market capitalization of $131.48 million and $7.40 million worth of TomoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TomoChain Profile

TomoChain launched on February 28th, 2018. TomoChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 87,361,900 coins. The official website for TomoChain is tomochain.com . TomoChain’s official Twitter account is @TomoCoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TomoChain is /r/Tomochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TomoChain’s official message board is medium.com/tomochain

According to CryptoCompare, “TomoChain is a blockchain-based project that aims to provide a solution to the scalability problem with the Ethereum blockchain. The TomoChain team plans to support horizontal scaling by adding more second layer blockchain integrated with Ethereum for backup and atomic cross-chain transfer. The platform will be supported by the TomoCoin and will feature instant transaction confirmation and near zero transaction fee. TomoCoin (TOMO) is the protocol token to govern and regulate the Tomochain infrastructure. “

Buying and Selling TomoChain

