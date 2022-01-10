Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 8,853 Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,014,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,853 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $9,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in BlackBerry by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in BlackBerry by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in BlackBerry during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in BlackBerry during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackBerry by 204.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 6,576 shares in the last quarter. 45.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday, December 17th. TD Securities dropped their price target on BlackBerry from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackBerry presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Shares of BB opened at $8.86 on Monday. BlackBerry Limited has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $28.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.30.

In other BlackBerry news, CEO John S. Chen sold 2,222,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $24,762,482.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Billy Ho sold 4,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $39,501.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,241,955 shares of company stock worth $24,929,879 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

