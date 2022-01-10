Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Celanese were worth $10,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Amundi purchased a new position in Celanese during the second quarter valued at $89,561,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Celanese by 15.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,527,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $534,800,000 after purchasing an additional 477,620 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Celanese by 6.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,677,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $860,642,000 after purchasing an additional 363,633 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 81.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 476,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,173,000 after acquiring an additional 214,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,835,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,187,914,000 after acquiring an additional 212,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

CE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Celanese from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Celanese in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Celanese from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Celanese from $197.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Celanese from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.87.

In other Celanese news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $87,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $172.07 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $115.42 and a 1-year high of $176.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.28.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.07. Celanese had a return on equity of 42.83% and a net margin of 35.90%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 18.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 11.03%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

