Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 41.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 132,482 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 95,619 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $12,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Terra Nova Asset Management LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.7% during the third quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LYB shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.88.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $97.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.78. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $84.06 and a 12 month high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.78 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 57.51%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 87.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 18.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

