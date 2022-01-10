Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 34,427 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 246,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,427 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $11,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in Duke Realty by 160.2% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 31.3% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 55.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the second quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duke Realty stock opened at $60.21 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.21. Duke Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $37.74 and a 52-week high of $66.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.64.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $256.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.16 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 82.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is currently 46.09%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Duke Realty from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Duke Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

