Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 69,107 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 446,955 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 69,107 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $9,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Halliburton by 222.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 583,482 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $12,615,000 after acquiring an additional 402,416 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Halliburton by 24.1% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 59,629 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 11,569 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Halliburton by 65.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,896 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Halliburton by 14.4% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 18.7% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on Halliburton from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, COKER & PALMER raised Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.77.

HAL opened at $26.02 on Monday. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $17.23 and a 1 year high of $26.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.26. The firm has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a PE ratio of 59.14 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Halliburton had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 40.91%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

