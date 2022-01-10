Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 8,266 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,266 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $11,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Nasdaq by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,105,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,424,936,000 after purchasing an additional 28,631 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,195,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,150,000 after buying an additional 45,056 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 5.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,964,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,437,000 after buying an additional 93,324 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,554,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,295,000 after acquiring an additional 9,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,397,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,817,000 after acquiring an additional 79,309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 1,749 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.76, for a total transaction of $351,129.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.68, for a total transaction of $170,993.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,087,150. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $193.51 on Monday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.21 and a fifty-two week high of $214.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.94. The company has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.83.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.05 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 18.83%. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.49%.

NDAQ has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.38.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

