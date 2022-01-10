TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TowneBank operates banking offices serving Chesapeake, Chesterfield County, Glen Allen, Hampton, James City County, Mechanicsville, Newport News, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Richmond, Suffolk, Virginia Beach, Williamsburg, and York County in Virginia, along with Raleigh, Cary, Charlotte, Moyock, Grandy, Camden County, Southern Shores, Corolla and Nags Head in North Carolina. Towne also offers a full range of financial services through its controlled divisions and subsidiaries that include Towne Investment Group, Towne Wealth Management, Towne Insurance Agency, Towne Benefits, TowneBank Mortgage, TowneBank Commercial Mortgage, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Towne Realty, Towne 1031 Exchange, LLC, and Towne Vacations. “

Shares of NASDAQ TOWN opened at $33.34 on Friday. TowneBank has a one year low of $22.97 and a one year high of $34.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.04.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. TowneBank had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 30.46%. The business had revenue of $170.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.02 million. On average, equities analysts predict that TowneBank will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.81%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,315,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,117,000 after buying an additional 73,036 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in TowneBank by 3.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,926,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,053,000 after acquiring an additional 95,973 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in TowneBank by 10.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,653,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,431,000 after acquiring an additional 158,455 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,390,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,578,000 after purchasing an additional 56,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,175,614 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,573,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares during the last quarter. 50.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

