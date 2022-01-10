TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $18.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TPIC. TheStreet downgraded TPI Composites from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on TPI Composites from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on TPI Composites from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded TPI Composites from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on TPI Composites from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPIC opened at $14.01 on Friday. TPI Composites has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $81.36. The company has a market cap of $519.36 million, a PE ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.51 and its 200 day moving average is $31.97.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.82). TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 25.17%. The business had revenue of $479.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that TPI Composites will post -3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven C. Lockard purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.49 per share, with a total value of $43,470.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 763.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 4,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

