Track Group (TRCK) versus Its Rivals Financial Contrast

Track Group (OTCMKTS: TRCK) is one of 45 publicly-traded companies in the “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Track Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Track Group and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Track Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Track Group Competitors 155 609 1010 42 2.52

As a group, “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 15.63%. Given Track Group’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Track Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Track Group has a beta of 1.78, meaning that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Track Group’s competitors have a beta of 2.23, meaning that their average stock price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Track Group and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Track Group $39.66 million $3.44 million 6.69 Track Group Competitors $354.85 million $5.32 million -40.11

Track Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Track Group. Track Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Track Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Track Group 8.68% 424.91% 19.48% Track Group Competitors -29.89% 14.22% -2.23%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.7% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.0% of Track Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Track Group competitors beat Track Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Track Group Company Profile

Track Group, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of location tracking devices. The firm also develops and sells a variety of related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and monitoring applications. It offers Global Positioning System (GPS) tracking devices, device-agnostic operating system, portfolio of software applications including smartphone, alcohol and predictive analytics, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings. The company was founded by James J. Dalton and David G. Derrick in 1995 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

