TradeUP Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:UPTDU)

TradeUP Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:UPTDU) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, January 11th. TradeUP Acquisition had issued 4,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 15th. The total size of the offering was $40,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

TradeUP Acquisition stock opened at $10.17 on Monday. TradeUP Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TradeUP Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $117,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in TradeUP Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TradeUP Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $508,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TradeUP Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $923,000. Finally, Context Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in TradeUP Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $1,234,000.

