Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.75.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 252,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,745,000 after acquiring an additional 96,211 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 155,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,179,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 194.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 13,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 9,201 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TNL traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.38. 7,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,820. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.72. Travel + Leisure has a twelve month low of $43.40 and a twelve month high of $68.26.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.79 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Travel + Leisure will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is presently 60.09%.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

