TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.60.

Separately, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of TreeHouse Foods stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.17. The company had a trading volume of 431,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,550. TreeHouse Foods has a one year low of $33.90 and a one year high of $55.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.37, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.56.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,463,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,516,000 after buying an additional 2,263,323 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1,614.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,755,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,175 shares during the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 5,156,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,995 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in TreeHouse Foods by 152.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,633,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,725,000 after purchasing an additional 985,225 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in TreeHouse Foods by 47,939.1% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 970,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,699,000 after purchasing an additional 968,370 shares during the period.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

