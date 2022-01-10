Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) Price Target Raised to C$1.75 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) had its target price boosted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$0.20 to C$1.75 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TV. Raymond James set a C$0.25 price target on Trevali Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Cormark reduced their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.35 to C$0.30 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. reduced their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.41.

TSE TV traded down C$0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$1.66. The stock had a trading volume of 57,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,772. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.91 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.45. The stock has a market cap of C$164.25 million and a P/E ratio of -2.48. Trevali Mining has a 52-week low of C$1.32 and a 52-week high of C$2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.01, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

