Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TRINSEO PLC is a materials solutions provider and manufacturer of plastics and latex binders. It serves automotive, consumer electronics, appliances, medical devices, packaging, footwear, carpet, paper and board and building and construction sector. TRINSEO PLC, formerly known as TRINSEO SA, is based in BERWYN, Pa. “

Separately, Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.17.

Shares of TSE opened at $57.15 on Friday. Trinseo has a 52-week low of $44.20 and a 52-week high of $76.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.52.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.24). Trinseo had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 56.55%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. Trinseo’s quarterly revenue was up 86.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Trinseo will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Alice Heezen sold 13,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $782,436.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSE. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Trinseo by 103.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,287,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,475,000 after buying an additional 653,776 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Trinseo by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 813,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,916,000 after purchasing an additional 327,373 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Trinseo by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 987,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,065,000 after purchasing an additional 323,381 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Trinseo by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,806,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,114,000 after purchasing an additional 225,967 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Trinseo by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 228,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,576,000 after purchasing an additional 112,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It offers latex binders, synthetic rubber, engineered materials, base plastics, polystyrene, feedstocks, and American styrenics. The company is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.

