Truadvice LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Truadvice LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,002 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Truadvice LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 61.3% in the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,480,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,534,000 after acquiring an additional 943,083 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 161,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 4,728 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,288,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,455,000 after acquiring an additional 301,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.0% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 53,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 12,438 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $54.82 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $43.31 and a 1 year high of $56.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.91.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.