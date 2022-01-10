Truadvice LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Truadvice LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 39.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,085 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for 2.8% of Truadvice LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 53.3% during the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 115.7% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 47.7% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $36.39 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.95. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.44 and a fifty-two week high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

