Truadvice LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Truadvice LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the quarter. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 17,656,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,202,000 after buying an additional 1,984,422 shares during the period. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at about $4,209,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 61.4% during the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 45,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 17,385 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 8,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTL opened at $40.57 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $38.28 and a 1 year high of $44.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.17.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Further Reading: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.