Truist Financial Corp Acquires 18,192 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 6.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 318,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,192 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $8,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAVE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the second quarter valued at $83,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the second quarter valued at $728,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 226,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,832,000 after acquiring an additional 20,131 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 69.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GenTrust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the second quarter valued at $16,381,000.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Shares of PAVE opened at $28.35 on Monday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $17.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.10.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.