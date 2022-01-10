Truist Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $7,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMN. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2,016.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1,219.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.17.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $122.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.61 and its 200 day moving average is $111.47. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $96.27 and a 52 week high of $130.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.72%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

