Truist Financial Corp Has $8.89 Million Stock Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 354,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,387 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $8,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 49.4% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 53.5% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 33.6% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group during the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

UNM opened at $27.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.67. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $31.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.96.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Unum Group will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UNM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.43.

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

