Truist Financial Corp Sells 15,638 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,638 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Clorox were worth $7,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Clorox during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Clorox during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Clorox during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Clorox during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CLX opened at $179.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.06. The company has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $156.23 and a 1-year high of $231.11.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 134.10%.

Several research firms have commented on CLX. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.50.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

