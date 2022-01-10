Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $100.38 Million

Brokerages expect Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) to announce sales of $100.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $93.54 million and the highest estimate coming in at $106.49 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation posted sales of $91.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation will report full-year sales of $361.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $359.10 million to $364.51 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $517.35 million, with estimates ranging from $436.75 million to $557.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tsakos Energy Navigation.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.51). Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $77.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on TNP shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,981 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 7,917 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 200.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 17,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 130.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,097 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. 23.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TNP remained flat at $$8.17 during midday trading on Monday. 103,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.81. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $12.29. The stock has a market cap of $148.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.15.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

