Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TScan Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of T-cell receptor engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company’s lead product pipeline consist TSC-100 and TSC-101. TScan Therapeutics Inc. is based in WALTHAM, Mass. “

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Tscan Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tscan Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCRX opened at $4.58 on Friday. Tscan Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.18 and a twelve month high of $14.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.72.

Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.19). Tscan Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 522.54% and a negative return on equity of 779.91%. The company had revenue of $2.41 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tscan Therapeutics will post -7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tscan Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tscan Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tscan Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tscan Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tscan Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $185,000. 5.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tscan Therapeutics

