Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group to “Hold”

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) was upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TRQ. BMO Capital Markets cut Turquoise Hill Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TD Securities cut Turquoise Hill Resources from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Macquarie upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$12.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.21.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

TRQ traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,055. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $21.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.43 and its 200-day moving average is $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.95.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 28.23%. The business had revenue of $622.79 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the second quarter worth $35,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the third quarter worth $59,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the third quarter worth $149,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the third quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the third quarter worth $198,000. Institutional investors own 34.64% of the company’s stock.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.