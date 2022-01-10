Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tutor Perini Corporation provides diversified general contracting, construction management and design-build services to private clients and public agencies worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Civil, Building, Specialty Contractors, and Management Services. The Civil segment engages in public works construction activities and the repair, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure. The Building segment offers services in specialized building markets, including hospitality and gaming, transportation, healthcare, municipal offices, sports and entertainment, education, correctional facilities, biotech, pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology. The Specialty Contractors segment provides plumbing, HVAC, electrical, mechanical, and concrete services for the industrial, commercial, hospitality and gaming, and transportation markets. The Management Services segment offers construction and design-build services to the U.S. military and government agencies, and multi-national corporations. “

Shares of TPC stock opened at $12.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $621.55 million, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.28. Tutor Perini has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $20.24.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.32). Tutor Perini had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tutor Perini will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.2969 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.76%.

In other Tutor Perini news, COO James A. Frost sold 299,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $6,387,039.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total transaction of $805,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 408,523 shares of company stock worth $7,813,166 in the last ninety days. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Tutor Perini by 1,231.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Tutor Perini by 69,618.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,658 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in Tutor Perini by 33.3% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 8,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tutor Perini during the second quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Tutor Perini during the second quarter worth about $160,000. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

