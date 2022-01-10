Tyra Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:TYRA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Tyra Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:TYRA) will report earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Tyra Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the lowest is ($0.24). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tyra Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to ($0.85). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.98). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tyra Biosciences.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.33).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of TYRA stock opened at $12.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.73. Tyra Biosciences has a 12 month low of $11.06 and a 12 month high of $31.36.

In other Tyra Biosciences news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.12 per share, with a total value of $1,640,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $1,645,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,844,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,231,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tyra Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,370,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Tyra Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,646,000. 51.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences Inc is a precision oncology company. It focused on developing purpose-built therapies to overcome tumor resistance and improve outcomes for patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidate includes TYRA-300. Tyra Biosciences Inc is based in CARLSBAD, Calif.

