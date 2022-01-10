Ubex Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $191,652.00 (UBEX)

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded 59.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. Ubex has a total market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $191,652.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ubex has traded down 6% against the US dollar. One Ubex coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00012178 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $131.68 or 0.00315221 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000444 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000138 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

About Ubex

UBEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,923,877,492 coins and its circulating supply is 3,306,258,739 coins. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex . The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Ubex

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

