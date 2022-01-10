UBU Finance (UBU) 1-Day Volume Reaches $9,094.00

UBU Finance (CURRENCY:UBU) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One UBU Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UBU Finance has a total market cap of $95,141.19 and approximately $9,094.00 worth of UBU Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, UBU Finance has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005025 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00066635 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005322 BTC.

UBU Finance Profile

UBU Finance (CRYPTO:UBU) is a coin. UBU Finance’s total supply is 8,070,067 coins and its circulating supply is 7,253,315 coins. UBU Finance’s official Twitter account is @ubu_official

According to CryptoCompare, “UBU is an ERC-20 token that runs natively on the Ethereum blockchain. UBU did not raise funds through any ICO sales. UBU token is generated through mining trading rewards. Users will receive a certain amount of UBU as a reward for trading on the platform. “

Buying and Selling UBU Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UBU Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UBU Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UBU Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

