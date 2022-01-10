UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in UDR in the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in UDR by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,445,000 after acquiring an additional 102,266 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of UDR by 15.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,326,000 after buying an additional 14,333 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of UDR by 101.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 4,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of UDR by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 38,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 98.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UDR stock opened at $58.21 on Monday. UDR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.75 and a 12 month high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 291.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.75.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.45). UDR had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. UDR’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 725.04%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UDR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on UDR from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on UDR from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Capital One Financial upgraded UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on UDR from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UDR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.37.

In related news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $940,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

