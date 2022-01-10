Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ultrapar Participacoes S.A., a major Brazilian industrial group, is one of the largest distributors of liquefied petroleum gas in Brazil and a leading producer of petrochemicals and chemical. Ultrapar is also engaged in the storage and transportation of liquefied petroleum gas and petrochemical and chemical products. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Get Ultrapar Participações alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on UGP. Santander downgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $4.60 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ultrapar Participações in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.00.

Ultrapar Participações stock opened at $2.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Ultrapar Participações has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $4.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.51.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 12.01%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.1168 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 5.13%. Ultrapar Participações’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the third quarter worth $44,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the third quarter worth $45,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the third quarter worth $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the second quarter valued at $67,000. 2.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile

Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), retail pharmacy, specialty chemicals and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma and Others.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ultrapar Participações (UGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ultrapar Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrapar Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.