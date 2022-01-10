Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Price Target Cut to $21.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) had its price target cut by analysts at B. Riley from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.76% from the company’s previous close.

UA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

UA traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.31. 26,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,819,581. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $14.62 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.82 and a 200 day moving average of $19.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 21.12%.

In other Under Armour news, COO Colin Browne sold 47,550 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $1,000,452.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Kevin A. Plank sold 263,340 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $5,574,907.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 651,289 shares of company stock valued at $14,166,091. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 13.7% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Under Armour by 42.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Under Armour by 2.1% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 25,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Under Armour by 1.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 54,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Under Armour by 2.2% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

