Unido EP Market Cap Reaches $5.23 Million (UDO)

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Over the last seven days, Unido EP has traded 19.8% lower against the US dollar. Unido EP has a total market cap of $5.23 million and approximately $780,188.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unido EP coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000243 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Unido EP alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002413 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00056301 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.68 or 0.00081259 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,018.90 or 0.07284480 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,334.04 or 0.99737268 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00066944 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003072 BTC.

About Unido EP

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,890,124 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Unido EP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unido EP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unido EP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unido EP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unido EP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unido EP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.