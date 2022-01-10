UniLayer (LAYER) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.07 Million

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. Over the last week, UniLayer has traded 25.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One UniLayer coin can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000634 BTC on popular exchanges. UniLayer has a total market capitalization of $6.47 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004918 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00063524 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005465 BTC.

UniLayer Coin Profile

UniLayer is a coin. Its launch date was August 15th, 2020. UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,090,721 coins. UniLayer’s official Twitter account is @unilayer_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UniLayer is unilayer.app

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLayer is a decentralised trading platform built on top of Uniswap that enables key features for professional-level trading with its LAYER utility token, focusing on automated swaps and liquidity management, flash staking, charts and analytics, live order books, and a lot more. The value of LAYER is dependent on the value of ERC20 tokens being staked against. If a low performing ERC20 token decreases in price over time, then the value of LAYER will in turn decrease. LAYER is minted based on a reward percentage of the ERC20 token value initially – a decrease in this initial valuation will have a negative effect on the overall LAYER value. “

Buying and Selling UniLayer

