uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) and Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Critical Contrast

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) and Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current recommendations for uniQure and Nuvalent, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|uniQure
|0
|1
|9
|0
|2.90
|Nuvalent
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3.00
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares uniQure and Nuvalent’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|uniQure
|$37.51 million
|23.48
|-$125.02 million
|$6.80
|2.80
|Nuvalent
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Nuvalent has lower revenue, but higher earnings than uniQure.
Profitability
This table compares uniQure and Nuvalent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|uniQure
|64.09%
|75.59%
|56.68%
|Nuvalent
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Institutional & Insider Ownership
77.0% of uniQure shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.7% of Nuvalent shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of uniQure shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
uniQure beats Nuvalent on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.
About uniQure
uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.
About Nuvalent
Nuvalent Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer. The company’s program pipeline includes ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.
