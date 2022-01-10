uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) and Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Critical Contrast

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) and Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for uniQure and Nuvalent, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score uniQure 0 1 9 0 2.90 Nuvalent 0 0 3 0 3.00

uniQure currently has a consensus price target of $59.31, suggesting a potential upside of 209.22%. Nuvalent has a consensus price target of $37.00, suggesting a potential upside of 175.30%. Given uniQure’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe uniQure is more favorable than Nuvalent.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares uniQure and Nuvalent’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio uniQure $37.51 million 23.48 -$125.02 million $6.80 2.80 Nuvalent N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Nuvalent has lower revenue, but higher earnings than uniQure.

Profitability

This table compares uniQure and Nuvalent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets uniQure 64.09% 75.59% 56.68% Nuvalent N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.0% of uniQure shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.7% of Nuvalent shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of uniQure shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

uniQure beats Nuvalent on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About uniQure

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

About Nuvalent

Nuvalent Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer. The company’s program pipeline includes ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

