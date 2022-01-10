United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $26.97 Billion

Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) will announce $26.97 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for United Parcel Service’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $26.70 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $27.81 billion. United Parcel Service reported sales of $24.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will report full-year sales of $96.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $96.18 billion to $97.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $99.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $92.61 billion to $102.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover United Parcel Service.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UPS. Raymond James increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.64.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $6.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $211.73. 2,765,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,620,324. The stock has a market cap of $184.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.13. United Parcel Service has a 52 week low of $154.76 and a 52 week high of $220.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $209.05 and its 200-day moving average is $201.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.99%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPS. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

