Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) in a report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on UPWK. TheStreet upgraded shares of Upwork from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Upwork in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. began coverage on shares of Upwork in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Upwork from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.08.

Get Upwork alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ UPWK opened at $29.51 on Friday. Upwork has a 12-month low of $28.34 and a 12-month high of $64.49. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.04 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.23.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). Upwork had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $128.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Upwork will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $39,466.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Layton sold 99,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.27, for a total transaction of $4,987,789.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,511 shares of company stock valued at $11,627,226 in the last quarter. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPWK. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Upwork in the second quarter worth $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Upwork in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Upwork by 101.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Upwork by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 67.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.