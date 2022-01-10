Vaibhav Taneja Sells 1,100 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.85, for a total transaction of $1,276,935.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Vaibhav Taneja also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,590 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.41, for a total transaction of $1,558,851.90.

On Monday, October 18th, Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $864.31, for a total transaction of $6,050,170.00.

TSLA stock opened at $1,026.96 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $539.49 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 332.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,073.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $858.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $924.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $889.87.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of Tesla by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 9,597 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,142,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,144 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,264 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $12,960,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

