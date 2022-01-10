Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 698 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 95.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in FOX were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Street Capital Management LLC now owns 86,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after buying an additional 18,931 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 807.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 77,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 68,600 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 11,220 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new position in shares of FOX during the 2nd quarter valued at $494,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,718,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,800,000 after purchasing an additional 7,344 shares during the last quarter. 53.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $39.02 on Monday. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $29.33 and a 1 year high of $44.80. The stock has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.20 and a 200 day moving average of $38.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. FOX had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of FOX from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of FOX from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FOX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.08.

FOX Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.