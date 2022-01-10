VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 91.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 229,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,015 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $7,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 57,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 7,673 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 761,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,159,000 after acquiring an additional 64,949 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,386,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,823,000 after acquiring an additional 89,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 2,633.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 18,644 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGL opened at $32.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.88. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $33.43.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

