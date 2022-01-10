Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is TD Capital Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 209,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $32,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 47.4% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of VIG opened at $169.04 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $136.02 and a 12-month high of $172.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $167.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.17.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

