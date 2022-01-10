Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Position Trimmed by Acima Private Wealth LLC

Acima Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 47.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 64,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after buying an additional 12,097 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 930,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,515,000 after buying an additional 47,880 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 31,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 13,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.37. The company had a trading volume of 173,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,197,129. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.13. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.49 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

