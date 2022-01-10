Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Shares Bought by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VPL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,294,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,926,000 after buying an additional 887,534 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,509,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,307,000 after purchasing an additional 643,795 shares during the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 1,619,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,281,000 after purchasing an additional 641,665 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1,301.9% during the 2nd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 504,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,491,000 after purchasing an additional 468,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,154,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,551,000 after purchasing an additional 397,182 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock opened at $77.71 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.48. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.25 and a fifty-two week high of $85.70.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

